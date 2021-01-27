Earlier today, it was reported that Tory Lanezfiled a motion in court requesting the conditions of his protective order be changed to allow him to speak publicly on the case. Tory's legal team argued that it was "significantly prejudicial" to the Canadian rapper, adding that it would jeopardize his right to a fair trial. His attorney also pointed out that Megan has been speaking out publicly about the case on social media and press runs.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“In contrast to Mr. Peterson’s silence, Megan [Pete] authored and posted six tweets to her 5.6 million Twitter followers in quick succession,” his lawyer said.

Sources close to PageSix revealed that the singer wanted the ability to "be able to freely discuss what his lawyer [has been] given.” In court docs, Lanez's attorney suggested that they had evidence that allegedly "contradicts" Megan's statements.

"This evidence — including gunshot residue implicating others — is mitigating, if not exculpatory, and casts serious doubt on the claims made by Megan [Pete],” the documents reads. “In addition to the scientific evidence, the People are aware, witnesses who observed the alleged events also provide information that implicates others.”

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Alex Spiro issued a statement in response to the motion filed on Tory Lanez's behalf. "Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her ‘Sorry?’ I haven’t had a chance to read it," Spiro told PageSix.

We will keep you posted on updates regarding the case.

