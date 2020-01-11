Austin Joyner, the 17-year-old fan who refused to say "Fuck Donald Trump" at a YG concert last year, posted a lengthy response to the incident on Friday and says he forgives YG for calling him out publically, as reported by Complex.

"I didn't want to present myself in that way. At no time did I mention anything regarding politics at the festival. As Americans, we have Freedom of Speech, and while I may not agree with YG's hatred towards President Trump, as a citizen, he's allowed to say what he wants," explains Joyner.

He continues, "However, he crossed a line when he singled me out for not singing along and tried to humiliate me and get the entire crowd to turn against me in a threatening manner."

"You put a target on my back that night and made it unsafe for me at the festival," Joyner wrote in his statement. "Thankfully, two security guards came up to me after you kicked me off stage. They advised me to leave because they determined it was too risky for me to stay there at that point."

Joyner continues even further, comparing YG to Kanye writing, "I believe that you could even make the type of transition Kanye West has made. In the end, I want you to succeed, and I want you to become the man God designed you to be."

Check out a clip from the incident in question below.