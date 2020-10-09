Famous Dex Remembers His Late Mother On New Album "Diana" Featuring Trippie Redd, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Rich The Kid, & More

Chicago rapper Famous Dex has had a rough go at things as of late. Once known for his high-octane flows on "Japan" and other hits, the 27-year-old hasn't scored in a minute. He came close with "What I Like", a track featuring Rich The Kid and Tyga but, ultimately, the song didn't end up making too much noise.

Although his critics will say that Dexter has fallen off, he's still young and he's got plenty of time to re-establish himself as one of the primary forces in hip-hop.

In his interviews, Dex has always been open about his family. His mother Diana passed away from breast cancer, which prompted the rapper to get his ribbon face tattoo. Today, he's celebrating his mother's greatness once more by releasing Diana, an album dedicated to her.

With features from Trippie Redd, Rich The Kid, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Fivio Foreign, and more, Famous Dex is clearly proud of this body of work. The album was released during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a conscious decision from the Chicago native.

Alongside his sophomore album, Dexter also released a new documentary, embedded below.

What do you think about the new project?

Tracklist:

1. See The Pain

2. Covered In Diamonds

3. Asthma Attack (feat. Rich The Kid & Jay Critch)

4. Like Me

5. Weight Up

6. Couped Out (feat. Fivio Foreign)

7. What I Like (feat. Rich The Kid & Tyga)

8. Hold On

9. Made Like Us (feat. Jay Critch)

10. Ain't Tuff

11. Dirty B (feat. Rich The Kid)

12. Work

13. Solar System (feat. Trippie Redd)

14. Ain't Real

15. Secret

16. Amazing

17. Proofread (feat. Wiz Khalifa)