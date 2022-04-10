The family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who died after falling from an amusement park ride in Orlando, has accused YK Osiris of using him for clout. Tyre's brother, who goes by Jrocc Jr. on social media, claims that Osiris never sent them money to cover their funeral costs, despite saying that he did.

“YkOsiri or whatever dude name is cancelled. Used lil bro for pure clout,” Jrocc's post read. “Didn’t pay a dime but told the world otherwise. Even posted a fake screenshot of a GoFundMe donation. Stop pretending you about giving back to the community just to get your sales up. Lame as hell.”



Rich Polk / Getty Images

“If anybody knows his family, tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost,” Osiris posted on social media after learning of the incident.

Tyre died on March 24 while riding on the Free Fall ride at the ICON amusement park. He had been vacationing with his high school football team for spring break.

As for anyone defending Osiris with the screenshots he shared of himself donating to a GoFundMe, Jrocc wrote back: “I’m not even gone argue about it. Top donation is $500 as shown. We didn’t ask, [Osiris] volunteered. Stop lying to these people. He used my bro for clout.. thas that.”

