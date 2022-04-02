A woman claiming to be the cousin of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson has been fired from an Orlando strip club. Sampson was idenitifed as the child that died after falling from ICON Park's Orlando FreeFall ride earlier this month.

Shay Johnson recently did interviews with CNN and local Orlando media about the fatal accident that was filmed and circulated all over social media outlets. The family of Sampson came forward denying any claims that Johnson was related to the Sampson family. The random woman connected herself to the fatal incident in hopes of gaining clout and money.

Since the family separated themselves from Johnson, her employer Topless Go Go, has fired her. "We have separated our selfs from this individual that goes by mulitple names she's no longer welcomed her," the Orlando strip club wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you all for reaching out! It is TRUE Shay Johnson real name Lewishena browning is NOT Tyre Sampson cousin. It is CONFIRMED by the immediate family that she is NOT Family for neither side. We just found out late last night and we are trying to assure the community is aware. The "REAL" family ask that you continue to provide them with space, prayers and positive words. They assured us htis situation is being handled by the authorities," a family member posted to Facebook earlier this week.

The family has made sure to share the real GoFundMe account for Tyre Sampson. People continue to rally behind the Sampson family to ensure they have the proper space to grieve.

