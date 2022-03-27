YK Osiris has offered to help cover the funeral costs for the family of a 14-year-old boy who died on a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida. Osiris reached out to the family of Tyre Sampson with a post on his Instagram Story, Saturday, instructing them to message him in his DMs.

"If anybody know his family, tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost," the rapper wrote.



Rich Polk / Getty Images

The young high school football player was traveling to Orlando's ICON Park with his team for spring break where he boarded the FreeFall ride. During a 400 foot drop, Sampson was launched from the ride.

"He was panicking when he was going up," the boy's father, Yarnell Sampson, recently told Fox35 Orlando. "When the ride took off, that’s when he was feeling uncomfortable. He was like, ‘What’s going on?’ That’s when he started freaking out, and he was explaining to his friend next to him, ‘I don’t know man. If I don’t make it down, please tell my Mom and Daddy I love them.’ For him to say something like that, he must have felt something."

He continued: "This one particular ride said, ‘We can take you, come on! Get on!’ No one else allowed him to get on the ride, so I’m wondering what happened between now and then that made them say, 'Come on, get this ride!'"

