Tyre Sampson
- Pop CultureFamily Of Tyre Sampson Says YK Osiris Lied About Paying For His Funeral CostsYK Osiris has been accused of lying about paying for the funeral costs for Tyre Sampson by the boy's family.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWoman Who Claimed To Be Related To Tyre Simpson Fired From Strip ClubWoman who claimed to have ties to Tyre Sampson, has been fired from an Orlando strip club. The woman faked connections to the fatal theme park incident in hopes of gaining money and clout. By Brianna Lawson