Hip Hop loves finding people who resemble their favorite artists. It's common to see memes made about people who could be a famous person's doppelganger, and this time around, it's a Fake Lil Durk who has been capitalizing on his moment. We've previously reported on the Fake Drake making moves in Miami as he was photographed trying to make his way into nightclubs, and after going viral, it became a lucrative business for him. He ended up booking club appearances and was securing bags from one coast to the next, and according to sources, Drake was amused by it all and wanted his lookalike to stack up cash while he could.

In recent days, there have been images of a young man who bears a strikingly similar resemblance to Durkio—so much so that even rappers have taken to social media with their surprised reactions.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Yesterday (April 6), The Jasmine Brand shared a clip showing "Shmurkio" hanging out with who looks to be his girlfriend, and today, a video circulated showing the Fake Durk nearly causing a riot at a mall. People rushed around the rapper's lookalike as Shmurkio's entourage escorted him out of the area and it was clear that those fans couldn't tell the real from the fakeLil Durk.

Although Shmurkio looks a bit more babyfaced, he has been quite successful at this seeing as how he's stacked up 130K followers on Instagram alone, and even more on TikTok. Check him out below and let us know if you think you could be fooled at first glance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KaylaThayla (@kaylathayla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 240k+ on Tiktok (@shmurkioo_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 240k+ on Tiktok (@shmurkioo_)