Shmurkio
- GramLil Durk Goes Live With Lookalike "Perkio," Talks "Blocklist" VideoThe doppelgangers went on IG live to discuss their recent collab.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicLil Durk Allegedly Uses His Lookalike In Visual For "Blocklist": "Perkio"The rapper's doppelganger has been amassing a huge following online and Durk has taken notice.By Erika Marie
- MusicFake Lil Durk Fools Fans, Swarmed By Crowd While Exiting Mall"Shmurkio" has an uncanny resemblance to the superstar rapper and some fans can't tell the difference.By Erika Marie