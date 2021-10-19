If you've been partying in Miami, Florida over the last couple of weeks, or if you're familiar with what's happening out there, you likely have already heard about the Drake lookalike that's been tearing things up and attracting all kinds of attention. The man bears a very faint resemblance to Drake, but people are going crazy about him appearing at popular clubs, including Story and Liv. He started to go viral when media personality DJ Akademiks posted about him, and now it feels like he'll never leave Miami's clubs.

On Monday night, new pictures of Fake Drake surfaced online. One of them shows him with a photographer inside an event, throwing up a "6" hand sign as Drake would. Curiously though, he wasn't wearing an OVO chain. Instead, the doppelgänger was rocking Roddy Ricch's emblem.

Another shot shows him with a heart shaved into his hair as he stands by the microphone in the studio. At this point, it feels like Fake Drake might be here to stay. He's definitely enjoying the attention, and for all we know, he's getting a bag by pretending to be someone else.

Check out some of Fake Drake's shenanigans in Miami below, and let us know if you've seen him around the nightlife.