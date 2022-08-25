It was once believed that Drake had a cordial relationship with his doppelganger, but it seems that things weren't as peaceful behind the scenes. Fake Drake, or Izzy, found fame posing as the OVO leader, even showing up to nightclubs with Drake's signature heart-shaped haircut. It didn't take long for the Canadian superfan to go viral, and the attention unleashed a beast as Izzy began jet-setting. He reportedly booked gigs where he would perform Drake's songs, and online, the real-life rapper seemed to take it all in stride.

Drake would go on to like posts about Izzy and even appeared in a video where the two were on FaceTime together. On the call, Izzy mentioned getting a feature with Drake, but it doesn't look like it will materialize.

While on the We in Miami podcast, Izzy shared a story about Drake almost laying hands on him.

"I pulled up to Drake's hotel room with my management, let's just say it wasn't very inviting," said Izzy. The clip doesn't reference why he visited Drake's room. "They tried coming at us!... They just tried coming at us, so I end up texting him, telling him about the fight. And he said that he's gon' pull up and slap me for free."

The hosts were surprised to hear that Drake would make such a threat. Izzy added that this story was at the center of why he publicly called out Drake for a boxing match back in June.

Check out the clip below.