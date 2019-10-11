Fabolous recently celebrated his step daughter's boyfriend's birthday and now he's celebrating his girlfriend's bootylicious frame since posting an image of Emily B on Instagram that sees him cradling her thick physique. The image is from a recent red carpet appearance and needless to say, the couple ended the night on a high note.

"Friends say you getting thick, that’s just happy weight.. We let y’all cap & hate, while we just captivate," Fab captioned the post. The social share pulled through all kinds of supportive comments from people calling out 'couple goals' sparking Safaree Samuels to comment, "That caption is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😩😩🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ captivate 🚀."

Fab and Emily B have made quite a full circle with their relationship compared to reports in the summer of them breaking up and previous issues in their relationship when Fab was booked on four felony charges for assaulting Emily B's father with scissors.

Only time will tell if Fab and Emily decide to take things to the next level and tie the knot.

“I mean, if it presents itself and I’m ready I would do that," Fab previously stated about getting married. "I think marriage is a great thing and I just think a lot of people don’t respect it in the same way that I respect it so I would have to find a way to - Some people just want to get married cause its a nice thing to do and a way to show that you love somebody, but they don’t see all the things that come around with marriage."