Given his complicated relationship history, some people are surprised to see G Herbo and Taina Williams striving as a couple. The two have been together for months and, while fans of the Chicago rapper assumed she was initially just a fling to get over Ari Fletcher, it's becoming clear that these two might have found the one. One person that we've been dying to hear from regarding the unlikely pairing is Fabolous. The iconic rapper is the step-father of Taina, Emily Bustamante's daughter. He's remained quiet about her partnership with G Herbo thus far but after the street presence celebrated his birthday this week with the family, Fab is finally speaking out about the rapper.

Posting a photo of the entire family together, the legend gave big probs to Herbo for treating Taina with the utmost respect. "Happy Gday to a real one @nolimitherbo," wrote Fabolous online. "You know I’ve been sitting back to see what kinda dude @latainax3 linked up with 👀😂 but your energy is genuine every trip, you been solid in every situation & you make her happy thru it all ON BROOO!! 😂 Gotta Celebrate Life for you!!"

Taina chimed in in the comments, laughing at her step-father's verbiage. She appears to be extremely happy with Herbo and we hope that they can continue on this strong run. All the best and happy birthday, Herb!