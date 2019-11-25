After a couple setbacks & delays, Fabolous is finally getting ready to release the 3rd installment in his Summertime Shootout series. Dropping this Black Friday, Fab has decided to pick up the promo for it today by sharing its star-studded tracklist ahead of time.

Announced on Instagram, the follow up to 2016’s Summertime Shootout 2 will contain 16 tracks in total and feature guest appearances from Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk, and 2 Chainz among many others. It’s currently being led by the single “B.O.M.B.S,” which dropped last week.

Fab had the following to say about the upcoming project in a recent interview: “I have a new mixtape on the way, Summertime Shootout 3. It’s the final installment of this mix tape series. Every mix tape series I’ve done, I’ve done three, so I figured I kind of had to finish this one off. It’s a blend of music that is meant to play like a playlist. That’s what I think mix tapes have really transitioned into. The start of the Summertime Shootout series was a little different, but now here we are in 2019 and just looking at where things are and how the music is being digested, I just wanted to—not change the music in any kind of way—but know how the music is being digested and give you music in that form. A lot of the music is really a vibe and I wanted to keep some of that energy that was going on now so that you can get into that vibe.”

"They usually were inspired by either the summer that just passed or the summer to come. I felt that would be people’s vibe listening to it too. They can remember the summer that just passed or look forward to the summer coming. You could work out to it; you know people are trying to get their summer body in the winter. So, that’s really what the inspiration is, especially the first two when they were dropping in winter. So, it’s like, really looking back or forward."

Peep the official tracklist (below) and be sure to check back Friday to hear the tape in full.