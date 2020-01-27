When Fabolous isn't in the studio making music or getting pressed by Beyonce over hurtful lyrics about her sister Solange, the "Into You" rapper is working on ways to grow his empire further and expand his creative expression. The 42-year-old rapper once landed a role in HBO's Sopranos, the mob based series that follows Tony Soprano and his double life as a family man and criminal.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

During Fab's recent visit to SiriusXM, he explained just why his placement in the show fell through and it was all due to his young looks. "I lost a role on The Sopranos back in the day. They had me playing a role and they said I just look like I was 17, 18 next to these Italian mob guys," he explained. "They shot the shot and everything and they said 'you just look like a baby compared to them.'"

Elsewhere in the clip, Fab discussed his plans for 2020 and one goal of his is to give new artists a platform to thrive. "I want to tap into bringing in some new guys in as well. Ushering in some talent, you come through the door it's only right to hold the door for the next person," he said.