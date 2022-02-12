Fabolous, Arin Ray & Steelo Connect On "Uncle Elroy"

MTV's Ridiculousness host Steelo Brim has launched his music career with a track called "Uncle Elroy," featuring Fabolous and R&B vocalist Arin Ray. As HipHop N More notes, the three-minute and 32-second long title features production by J.U.ST.I.C.E. League and is a great jumping-off point for Steelo's dive into the industry.

Along with the new single, the trio shared a super-cool music video that sees them hanging out at a poolside party as they get their bars off, playfully singing to the camera.

"Steelo with the 90's flow," one YouTube user praised the track in the video's comment section. "Arin Ray's voice hits so perfect on this joint. Dude is talented and underrated and Fab bars are on point as always." Another added, "Fab been putting some fire verses lately. Brick After Brick, Didn’t Get Far and now Uncle Elroy."

Stream Steelo Brim's first single, "Uncle Elroy" below, and let us know who else you would like to see the TV personality jump on a track with in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I know you hear this often but girl I'm really bossin'

Tryna listen, but these diamonds on me talkin'

You lookin' gorgeous, the reason I'm approachin'

'Cuz your [?]'s an ocean, what it costin'

