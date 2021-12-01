Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.

Among the heaviness that has haunted Hip Hop comes a lighthearted moment from Fabolous that fans could not help but relate to. The New York rapper posed a question to his Instagram followers and asked, "You ever said you was going to the bathroom... & left." He was specifically speaking about attending an event or party and dipping out before giving goodbyes.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

He then shared two stories from prominent figures: Diddy and Mariah Carey.

"I told diddy I was going to the bathroom & slid once," wrote Fab. "It was 7am & this n*gga was still turnt!!! [crying laughing emojis]." In a separate story about a studio session, Carey seemed to party just as hard. "I told Mariah I was going to move my car cuz it will get towed & skrrrrrrrrrr [car emoji][smoke emoji][crying laughing emoji]."

"It was 6am & my verse been done we was just drinking wine & telling stories." Many couldn't believe that Fabolous would slide like that, but Diddy's shindigs have been long talked about by his industry friends, so it is believable.