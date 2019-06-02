Fabolous sat down with Luc Belaire CEO Brett Berish for the rare public sighting/interview, between concert showings. Fab hasn't produced a full-length solo album since he was in his 30s. Nevertheless, Fab has every intention of ending that senseless drought by the end of 2019. Summertime Shootout 3 has been delayed a half-dozen since it was baptized as such. Incidentally, Fabolous' personal has taken precedence over anything music-related in the past 12 months.

Thankfully, the month of May proved gratuitous for Fabolous and his goal of ending the drought. Last week, he and Trey Songz turned back the clock by remixing Tory Lanez' "Freaky" - in a keep-busy capacity. Earlier in the month, Fabolous proclaimed that Summertime Shootout 3 was moments away from completion. Much thanks to Busta Rhymes. His pressure tactics were seemingly the catalyst for all the posturing that ensued. Quite frankly, you can't blame Fab. I too would re-awaken at a moment's notice if a legend like Busta Rhymes had requested my presence.

To highlight a particular except from this episode of Self Made Tastes Better would be a disservice to Fabolous. The Brooklyn spends his 35 minutes with Berish recounting the necessities of life, beginning with his childhood and in ending in uncertainty that overlooks his future in the game. "I still have a passion for music," he exclaimed "I want to grow with it {hip-hop} as well. See for yourself.