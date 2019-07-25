The Dallas Cowboys are headed to Los Angeles on Thursday to kick off the start of training camp, but it doesn't look like that will include All Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott. Like Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Elliott is reportedly prepared to sit out if he doesn't receive a new contract.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys' team plane took off for L.A. this afternoon and Zeke wasn't on board. The news comes one day after Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters that he anticipated Elliott would be on the team plane today.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean that he intends to holdout, but if he's not in Oxnard, California by Friday morning he could be fined.

Elliott, 24, is entering the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract, and he is reportedly looking to become the league's highest-paid running back. He is owed $3.853 million this season and $9.099 million on the fifth-year option in 2020, according to NFL.com.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that if Zeke does show up to camp on time, “that means contract negotiations are going in the right direction or at least he trusts the Cowboys to get a deal done.” However, if negotiations don't progress it looks like two-time Pro Bowler is prepared to hold out.

Last season, his third in the NFL, Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,434 yards on the ground to go along with 567 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns. The Cowboys will host the division rival New York Giants in Week 1.