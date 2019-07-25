Ezekiel Elliott holdout
- SportsEzekiel Elliott, Cowboys Reportedly Making Progress On Contract ExtensionZeke reportedly flying to Dallas today in case deal gets done.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTerrell Owens Offers Fair Warning To Jerry Jones Over Ezekiel Elliott HoldoutOwens just wants the man to get paid.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Contract Talks Are Starting To Frustrate The Cowboys: ReportThe holdout continues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDallas Cowboys Offer To Make Ezekiel Elliott Second Highest-Paid RB: ReportEzekiel Elliott's holdout might soon be coming to an end.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJamie Foxx Reveals Inside Scoop On Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys HoldoutThis should be good news for Cowboys fans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Irvin Warns Jerry Jones He Won't Win Without Ezekiel ElliottIrvin wants to see the young man get paid.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDak Prescott Breaks His Silence On Ezekiel Elliott HoldoutPrescott doesn't seem to phased by the holdout.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott, Cowboys "Not Close" In Contract Negotiations: ReportZeke and Cowboys remain apart on "everything."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsOJ Simpson Weighs In On Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Holdout: WatchThe Juice just wants to see a man get paid.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Irvin Rants At Stephen A. Smith About Ezekiel Elliott Holdout: WatchIrvin has always been passionate about his Cowboys.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Holdout Officially Begins: Fans ReactZeke a no-show at Cowboys conditioning tests.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Not On Cowboys Team Plane To Training Camp: ReportZeke seems ready to holdout if contract talks stall. By Kyle Rooney