New Orleans Saints All Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas did not report to training camp with his teammates on Thursday, as he holds firm on his stance for a new contract. Thomas, 26, is set to make $1.148 million this season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Of course, the two-time Pro Bowler has outplayed his current deal and he is reportedly looking to secure a contract worth $20 million annually - a first for an NFL wideout. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports recently reported that the Saints have offered a deal averaging between $18-$19 million a year, but the two sides remain apart.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas can be fined $40,000 for each day of camp that he misses.

Last season, Thomas caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns, while boasting an 85% catch rate (125 catches on 147 targets) which ranked first in the league, according to NFL.com. He has eclipsed 90 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons since being selected in the second round out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Saints will kick off the 2019 NFL season at home against the Houston Texans in the first game of ESPN's Monday Night double-header on September 9.