EST Gee & Lil Durk Drop Off Visuals For "In Town"

EST Gee and Lil Durk team up to create the visuals for Gee's "In Town"

In under a year, EST Gee has seen his career take off and now finds himself rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jay-Z. Signing to Yo Gotti's CMG label in January and appearing in Jack Harlow's "Route 66" video to spit his guest verse on the fellow Louisville rapper's track, EST Gee has capitalized on his first quarter hype and is on the way towards establishing himself in the game.

Dropping off visuals for his and Lil Durk's record, "In Town," EST Gee just put another notch in his belt.

The visuals "In Town" a cut off Gee's July release Bigger Than Life or Death, feature Gee and Durk hopping out of the Rolls-Royce all-the-way iced out and getting after it. The video cuts between Gee rapping sitting in a wooden throne-like chair under a chandelier and both he and Durk riding in the RR with stars on the ceiling but is highlighted with clips of Gee performing in front of a huge outdoor crowd, serving as a sort-of culmination of things for EST Gee and how far he is come in a relatively short time.

Watch the video for "In Town" and let us know what you think of the visuals in the comments.