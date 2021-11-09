Travis Scott is facing a lot of backlash following the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last weekend, where eight people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured. Several, including a nine-year-old boy, are among those fighting for their lives in the hospital after a crowd surge led to hundreds being trampled.

Many fans, and even the Houston Fire Chief, believe that Travis should have stopped the concert when he realized something was wrong. However, it remains undetermined if Travis realized the severity of what was happening. As a criminal investigation has been opened up with the FBI's involvement in the case, Travis is receiving support from Erykah Badu, who tweeted out a kind message as the rapper is likely traumatized over what took place a few days ago.

"Bless you @trvisXX. Safe Journey to all the souls. I’m so sorry," wrote the legendary Badu on Twitter.



When somebody tried to clown Badu for her post, saying, "NURSE SHES OUT AGAIN!!!," the icon clapped back and said, "Fuk u ho."

Aside from his two statements on the matter, as well as the news that he will be paying for the victims' funeral costs and teaming up with BetterHelp to provide mental health resources to anybody who attended the show, Travis has been laying low for the beginning of this week. Over thirty lawsuits have been filed against him and Live Nation, and many are expecting dozens of other lawsuits to be filed before this is all said and done.



We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes out regarding the tragic incident at Astroworld Festival.