Earlier this month, it was heavily reported that Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop company was selling a candle that smelled like her vagina. Everyone who curiously clicked on this story discovered that this candle was not actually designed to replicate the scent of Paltrow's vagina, but was merely marketed in this way because she remarked that it smelled like vagina when giving it a first whiff. Erykah Badu, on the other hand, is actually aiming to release a fragrance that smells like her vagina.

In a new interview with 10 Magazine, the 48-year-old singer-songwriter detailed her plans to sell "Badu's Pussy" incense through her soon-to-launch online store, Badu World Market. “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she said. “Even the ash is part of it.” Badu didn't mind disposing of her underwear to craft this olfactory tribute to her "superpower" because - as she revealed in the interview - she no longer even wears underwear.

The notion that Erykah Badu's vagina has superpowers is one that has circulated in hip hop folklore. She has birthed children with three rap legends: Andre 3000, Jay Electronica and The D.O.C. When you consider the connecting thread between these men, they are all incredibly talented lyricists who have been really bad at regularly releasing music in recent years. Badu has been asked in the past whether her "superpower" has something to do with this phenomenon.