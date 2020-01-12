Gwyneth Paltrow catches a lot of flack for her wellness company, Goop. The empire has been criticized for being built on lifestyle products that are overpriced and often based on pseudoscience. With the release of her six-part docu-series with Netflix, The Goop Lab, the criticism will likely flare up again. However, Paltrow isn't only making headlines at the moment because of her new show. There is one Goop product in particular that is attracting attention: The "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

The $75 candle has sold out on Goop's website, likely due some rich customers' curiosity. The product's description explains how the company arrived at that name for the candle and the story is pretty straightforward. “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP,” reads the website. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle).”

If you're wondering how Goop replicated the odour of vagina, the candle is “a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.” If you're interested in verifying whether Paltrow's candle branding is accurate, you can sign up to be notified when "This Smells Like My Vagina" is back in stock.