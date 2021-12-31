A question posed by Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon has resulted in a bit of backlash. Dixon rose to fame after appearing on the VH1 series alongside Lil Scrappy, her ex and father of their daughter. The pair's tumultuous relationship made for a storyline that continues to captivate reality television audiences, but their drama wasn't what caused Dixon's uproar on social media.

Dixon recently asked, "I heard a straight guy saying another guy was nice looking. Am I tripping or that's a red flag?"



Prince Williams / Stringer / Getty Images

The responses took over her timeline as the question went viral, and both Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue, as well as Tammy Rivera, had a bit to say about it.

"Nah, that's super homophobic to think a guy can't compliment another guy," Blue commented. "A man with alot of confidence that is secure with his sexuality not only can give a male a compliment but he can also have gay friends or family members and not feels compromised. This is 2022! We gotta do better."

Later, Blue added, "Btw, I love Scrappy and his family! We just having an open conversation with instagram at this point. She was just asking a question. I'm sure she meant no harm." Rivera commented on Hollywood Unlocked's post about Blue's reaction.

"I don't think nothing wrong with a GROWN man saying another guy look nice smh." Check it out below and let us know your answer to Erica Dixon's question.



