It's been a few years since Erica Banks inked a deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment but still, it seems like she can't shake off the comparisons to the label's most notable signee, Megan Thee Stallion. Over the years, fans have speculated tension between the two artists, while both have shrugged off having problems with one another.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This week, Erica Banks released her new single, "Do It." Upon unveiling the official cover art, fans noted that it seemed quite similar to a scene in the video for Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit." Both have a similar blue aesthetic with a hospital-esque vibe going on.

Word got back to Erica Banks about the comparisons this morning and she quickly shut down any accusations that she was trying to bite Megan Thee Stallion.

"Erica Banks this & Erica Banks that," she tweeted. "if y’all would just pull my dick out y’all mouth for a second y’all would probably realize that yall be sounding crazy. Stop being messy, yall been trynna knock me down for 2 years & I’m still relevant. let it go, I’m here to stay Stink."

She added in a since-deleted tweet, "Y'all always try to tear me down & it just never work & apparently y'all love a bitch bc I'm always the world topic when I wake up out of my sleep, literally."

Check out her posts below.