They may share affiliations with 1501 Certified Entertainment, but Erica Banks doesn't believe she has to continuously be asked about Megan Thee Stallion. The "Buss It" hitmaker has been pegged with questions about the Houston Hottie ever since Banks emerged from 1501 following Meg's successes. Comparisons have been drawn between the two femcees, and, unsurprisingly, Banks is done with inquiries regarding her feelings about Ms. Stallion.

Black Ink Crew star Charmaine Bey has been building her career as a host over at the popular Chicago radio station WGCI for years, and she recently sat down with Banks to discuss the rapper's career. Bey brought up Banks's previous "cry baby" lyrics that some have interpreted as being a verbal shot toward Megan.

Charmaine carefully approached the topic and asked once and for all if there was any animosity between the two artists. "There is no beef and we are going to continue to talk about Erica Banks," the rapper answered curtly. When we interviewed Banks for our Rise & Grind series last month, she said the following:

Last year there was some drama with Megan Thee Stallion. I wanted to ask you if you’ve reached out or if she has reached out to you at all in the last year to squash things? No. Are you open to that? No.

Check out Banks's full interview with WGCI below.

Also, make sure to check out our article: Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby Label