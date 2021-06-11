Megan Thee Stallion is among a group of artists that loves to wake the world with provocative content every time she comes around. Alongside rappers like Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and others, Megan loves to keep her name in the conversation by challenging her critics head-on. When she came through with "WAP" and "Body" last year, right-leaning politicians went absolutely insane online, spending weeks talking trash about Megan's booty-shaking music and videos. After a short hiatus, the Houston-bred rapper has officially returned and she's taking no prisoners on her new single "Thot Sh*t."

The track, which was co-produced by OG Parker and Lil Ju Made The Beat, features Megan in her bag, trying out new flows and rhyme schemes. The video is the most eye-catching part of the rollout though, taking direct aim at the people who had so much to say about her last few drops.

It starts out with a Senator who leaves a rude comment on the "Body" music video, calling Megan a "whore" who should have her mouth washed out with holy water. Then, Megan interrupts the politician's personal time to lecture him about feminism before the video takes a dramatic twist as the Senator meets his instant karma. Walking out of his office, the man gets hit by a speeding eighteen-wheeler before Megan shakes her ass and drives the truck.

The video has elicited strong reactions online. Of course, there are those who are offended by the imagery shown on screen, including the Senator's lips converting to a vulva at the end of the five-minute display. For the most part though, people are happy that Megan is back and applying pressure.

What did you think of the video? Watch it below and check out some reactions underneath.