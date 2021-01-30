Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is certainly a mentor who knows how to connect with fans, posting her first IGTV video, a 12-minute makeup tutorial, to her Instagram on Friday. The 25-year-old has amassed more than 2 million followers on her personal Instagram, where she posts a lot of fashion and lifestyle content for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

She typically wears a pretty natural, subtle makeup look, which is likely why she was prompted to share her daily routine. In the video, she goes in-depth about each one of her makeup steps, even explaining why she takes the steps she does in order to retain her smooth, polished complexion all day long. Hailie even links every product she uses in the video in her description so fans can easily buy the products and follow her tutorial.

Fans were very receptive to the tutorial, which garnered around 20,000 views in about 24 hours. At the end of the video, Hailie emphasizes that she is happy to provide fans with more content if they want to see a different kind of look, and it seems like she is really coming into her own on camera. The last 30 seconds or so of the video are comprised of a blooper reel, where Hailie pokes fun at herself for calling the sides of her nose “bridges”, looking into the camera and asking “Bridges? As If I have multiple?”

We loved this whimsical video from Hailie, and hope that she’ll create more beauty content soon.