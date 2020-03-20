Eminem doesn't really get out much regularly, so we're surprised to have been blessed with a new interview from the Detroit legend at this time. We're all dealing with this self-quarantine differently, but fans of Eminem were happy to learn of his appearance on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, the boxer's popular podcast. In addition to a number of interesting topics, Marshall Mathers told Iron Mike about what it's like being a father to a young adult, speaking candidly about his 24-year-old daughter Hailie.

In recent years, Hailie Mathers has become a popular figure on social media. Closing in on two-million followers on Instagram, the 24-year-old is a hot commodity in influencer-land. Eminem is insanely proud of his little girl, as he revealed on the podcast. Mike Tyson asked if she's thinking about having her own children yet, to which Em came through with the facts.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Not babies, nope," laughed the rapper. "Just, um, boyfriend and she's doing good. She's made me proud for sure. She graduated from college, 3.9."

In the same realm, he discussed what it was like to raise his niece and another child.

"I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he said about Alaina. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."

The full podcast is available now, which you can listen to below.