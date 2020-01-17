Eminem shocked fans and the general rap world today when he dropped his brand new album called Music To Be Murdered By. The Detroit MC took a dark turn with some of his lyrics and spoke heavily on some of the tragedies that have gone down in the world as of late. One of those tragedies was the Manchester bombing which happened a few years ago outside of an Ariana Grande show. On the song "Unaccommodating," Em spits “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

Grande fans were appalled by the lyrics and took to social media where they voiced their disgust. Of course, the Manchester bombing was a traumatic event for many people so it shouldn't be surprising that some people hold sensitivity to it. According to The Blast, Em's daughter Hailie Jade took to her Instagram story where she appeared to respond to the controversy.

"Your future is more valuable than your temporary feelings," she wrote. This caption could mean a wide range of things although some believe she is talking about those who are offended by her father's bars. These days, everyone thinks everything is a sub so you really never know.

