If you've ever wanted to live life like one of the most legendary rappers of all-time, you can officially do so because, according to WCRZ, Eminem's old mansion is on the market.

The home, which was once owned by Eminem, is situated in Oakland Township, Michigan. The beautiful estate sits on six acres of land, with the home taking up 23,500 square feet. The interior features 17,000 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half-baths. The mansion comes with beautifully kept lawns, tennis courts, a hot tub, a waterfall, and a private cabana.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Of course, you'll be living in the lap of luxury every minute you're staying there, with an out-of-this-world entertainment system, security, a gatehouse, and even a three-story elevator for when you really don't feel like taking the stairs.

Eminem is said to have purchased the house back in 2003 from the former CEO of K-Mart. When he moved in, it was worth $4.8 million. He moved out in 2017, selling the mansion for less than half of what he paid.

Unfortunately, you won't be neighbors with the rapper, who moved away from the neighborhood. However, he'll be nearby, reportedly copping a place in Clinton Township.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In case you're wondering, this is not the home that Eminem fought an intruder off inside.

Take a look at the beautiful property here.

[via]