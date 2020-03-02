It's always exciting when celebrities put their homes up for sale because that means we get to see photos of them! If you were curious what kind of luxurious palace Pharrell Williams gets to live in after running the music industry for several decades, you can now take a peak at it. Warning: you will likely feel envious and unsatisfied after witnessing the beauty of the superproducer's Beverly Hills estate.

According to TMZ, P has put the 4-acre property on the market for a measly $16,950,000. Since he is an incredibly zen dude, you shouldn't be too surprised to discover that the estate boasts both indoor and outdoor koi ponds. If you've ever heard Pharrell's enigmatic raps about his car collection, then you shouldn't be too surprised either to discover that he installed a 200-foot long private driveway, which leads up to a motor court with room to store up to 30 cars. If you are struggling to find space to house your dozens of vehicles, this is the property for you! Oh, there are also 11 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, a tennis court and a grotto. Pharrell's keen eye for design is reflected in the house's beautiful decor. To see the photos of the estate yourself, head over to TMZ's gallery linked in the tweet below.

In other Pharrell news, he's featured on a track on Ant Clemons' newly-released debut project, Happy 2 Be Here.