Eminem Surprises Fans With "Venom (Remix)" Release

Erika Marie
October 05, 2021 01:41
Venom (Remix)
Eminem
Produced by D.A. Got That Dope

The Rap icon shares the remix to his "Kamikaze" track days after the "Venom 2" film was released.


As fans continue to metabolize his "Last One Standing" collaboration with Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy, Eminem is back. The track is included on the soundtrack to Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, and it is Em's second appearance in the franchise. In 2018, his Kamikaze single "Venom" was used for the first installment of the film, and it doesn't look like the Detroit icon is quite finished with the hit single.

In the wee hours of Tuesday (October 5) morning, Eminem shared the remix to "Venom" and it was a surprise that fans welcomed with open arms. Producer D.A. Got That Dope (often stylized in lowercase letters) received a shoutout from Em on Instagram with the announcement of this updated version of his viral track. 

"Like we used to do- on the B side goes the REMIX. Shout to @dagotthatdope #Venom #SideB #LastOneStanding," he wrote on his Instagram. People are excited to hear this track get new life breathed into it, so stream "Venom (Remix)" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

How can I be down? Me and Bizarre in Florida
Proof's room slept on the floor of 'da motel then
Dr. Dre said, "Hell yeah!"
And I got his stamp like a postcard, word to Mel-Man
And I know they're gonna hate
But I don't care, I barely can wait
To hit 'em with the snare and the bass

