Eminem Surprises Fans With "Venom (Remix)" Release

As fans continue to metabolize his "Last One Standing" collaboration with Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy, Eminem is back. The track is included on the soundtrack to Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, and it is Em's second appearance in the franchise. In 2018, his Kamikaze single "Venom" was used for the first installment of the film, and it doesn't look like the Detroit icon is quite finished with the hit single.

In the wee hours of Tuesday (October 5) morning, Eminem shared the remix to "Venom" and it was a surprise that fans welcomed with open arms. Producer D.A. Got That Dope (often stylized in lowercase letters) received a shoutout from Em on Instagram with the announcement of this updated version of his viral track.

"Like we used to do- on the B side goes the REMIX. Shout to @dagotthatdope #Venom #SideB #LastOneStanding," he wrote on his Instagram. People are excited to hear this track get new life breathed into it, so stream "Venom (Remix)" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

How can I be down? Me and Bizarre in Florida

Proof's room slept on the floor of 'da motel then

Dr. Dre said, "Hell yeah!"

And I got his stamp like a postcard, word to Mel-Man

And I know they're gonna hate

But I don't care, I barely can wait

To hit 'em with the snare and the bass