With Marvel's latest installment in the Venom franchise, Venom: Let There Be Carnage set to release tomorrow on October 1, fans were blessed with a new single from the movie's soundtrack. Dropping "Last One Standing" last night at midnight, we saw Skyler Gray round up Eminem, Polo G and Mozzy for an introspective cut showcasing each artist's best talents.

Grey brings her signature spacious lyrics, Polo G gives us the inspiration we need to make it through those hard situations and both Mozzy and Em spit bar after bar, turning a song from a movie into something you actually have to think about.

After making "Venom" for the Spider-Man villain's first movie back in 2018, it was a no-brainer that Em would be involved with the second movie somehow. The Revival rapper teased the new record a bunch and on the same day the Detroit rapper opened Mom's Spaghetti, a new restaurant in his hometown, he popped up on the last single released before the movie is released.

Naturally, because Eminem and Marvel movies always stir the pot, fans online had intense reactions upon hearing "Last One Standing" and took to Twitter to let their feelings be known.

Painting a picture of what is clearly a very mixed reaction, fans celebrated the new track and haters said the song was so bad they wouldn't be watching the new Venom movie.

Check out the reactions to "Last One Standing" below and let us know what you think of the new single in the comments.