Eminem took aim at the Supreme Court of the United States on Twitter, Sunday, regarding their recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legendary rapper shared a link to a resource for his Michigan community that details how to take action in ensuring reproductive freedom as a fundamental right to all.

"As a father it pisses me off that women have fewer rights 2day than just a few days ago… we r fuckin goin bckwards," Eminem wrote in his tweet. "Here’s how 2 help in MIchigan."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The SCOTUS made the 5-4 ruling to overturn the landmark case on Friday, putting an end to 50 years of federal abortion rights. Justice Samuel Alito crafted the majority opinion and was joined in support by Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Those who voted to uphold Roe v. Wade included Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

Eminem is far from the first artist to speak out regarding the court's recent decision. Megan Thee Stallion led a chant of "my body, my motherfucking choice" during one of her recent concerts. Additionally, Phoebe Bridgers revealed on Twitter that she had an abortion carried out while on tour in October of last year.

"I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy," Bridgers wrote. "Everyone deserves that kind of access."

Check out Eminem's latest tweet below.