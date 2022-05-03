Roe v. Wade
- Pop CultureJane Fonda Jokingly Suggests "Murder" To Support Women’s Reproductive RightsJane Fonda suggested "murder" in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.By Cole Blake
- Politics50 Cent Reacts To GOP Bill Proposing Child Support For Unborn Children50 Cent slammed a bill proposed by Marco Rubio which would entitle a pregnant person to collect child support before giving birth.By Cole Blake
- MusicLatto Teases "P*ssy" Single That Addresses Roe V. Wade, Claps Back At Critics"Y’all complain about female rap lacking substance but then say I’m 'capitalizing' when I speak on sh*t," she wrote.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWhite House Declares Abortions Must Be Provided In Medical Emergencies Regardless Of State LawHospitals that decline to provide abortions in such cases could have financial penalities or the termination of their Medicare provider agreements.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian, Katy Perry, & More "Cancel" Fourth Of July Amid Roe V. Wade Overturning"4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsHalsey Describes Having 3 Miscarriages, Says "Abortion Saved My Life"Halsey shared her experiences with abortion in an open letter.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsTexas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade DecisionThe Texas Supreme Court is dialing the clock way back.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsHalsey Reacts To Fans Leaving Concert Over Pro-Choice SpeechThe singer also addressed critics who argue that audiences only want to watch artists perform, not hear their political opinions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKimberly Elise Angers People After Supporting Roe V. Wade OverturnThe "Set It Off" actress caused controversy after revealing her views on abortion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSukihana Shows Off Her Plan B Stash After CVS, Walmart, & Rite Aid Limit PurchasesCVS told NBC this morning that the limits are to "ensure equitable access and consistent supply" for everyone.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsKendrick Lamar Voices Support For "Women's Rights" After Roe V. Wade DecisionKendrick Lamar spoke out during his performance at Glastonbury in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on Roe v. Wade.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsEminem Slams Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade: "It Pisses Me Off"Eminem voiced his frustration with the Supreme Court on Twitter after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Calls Out U.S. Supreme Court At Glastonbury: "My Body, My Motherf*cking Choice"Coach Meg made it clear that "the hot boys and hot girls do not support [the] bullshit" that her home state (and many others) are campaigning for.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePaul Walker's Daughter, Meadow, Opens Up About Abortion Experience Amid Roe V. WadeThe late actor's 23-year-old daughter is just one of many women to speak out about yesterday's decision.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsOver 50 People Arrested During Abortion Protest In Downtown LAWith the overturn of Roe v. Wade shocking the nation, demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles to protest the Supreme Court's decision. However, it didn't end peacefully for many.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureLizzo Pledges $500K To Planned Parenthood In Wake Of Roe V. Wade OverturningLive Nation has promised to match the singer's donation for a total of $1,000,000.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJoe Biden Blames Donald Trump After Roe V. Wade Gets OverturnedJoe Biden pointed out that Trump's SCOTUS appointees "tipped the scales."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsSupreme Court Officially Overturns Roe V. WadeRoe V. Wade was overturned in a 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBill Gates' 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoebe Poses In A Bikini While Blasting Roe V. Wade Controversy"I'm not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it," she wrote.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsSupreme Court Drafts Opinion Which Would Overturn Roe V. WadeThe Supreme Court has drafted an opinion that would overturn Roe. v. Wade.By Cole Blake