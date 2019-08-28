It's rare these days to hear from Detroit legend Eminem. The man is famously as reclusive as ever, almost never being spotted outside of his home. These days, nobody is entirely sure what he's up to. In fact, since he released his new album and went back-and-forth with Machine Gun Kelly, Slim Shady has been relatively silent. Aside from the occasional message about his historic album anniversaries, you're not likely to hear from Em. That's why everybody who has on tweet notifications for the Rap God went crazy when a new statement from him was sent out just moments ago.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Out of absolutely nowhere, Eminem returned with a mysterious message on social media, speaking directly to anybody who wants to hate. "People think they want this problem 'til they get it," wrote the legendary rapper. What could he be referring to? Maybe this has to do with Machine Gun Kelly, who met head-to-head with the artist last year around this time. Or perhaps it's aimed at Lord Jamar, who has been going on for years about the rapper.

This coming weekend is pretty special for Eminem fans. If you recall, Kamikaze was dropped this same week last year and MGK's "Rap Devil" dropped on Labor Day. Maybe Eminem has something special planned? We don't want to get ahead of ourselves but... why else would he send out a tweet this cryptic? What do you think is happening?