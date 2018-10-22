Kamikaze
- NewsTwista Absolutely Snapped On "Kill Us All"Seventeen years ago, Twista came through with his fourth album "Kamikaze," setting things off with the explosive "Kill Us All."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsOmar Apollo Provides Plenty Of Vibes With "Kamikaze"Omar Apollo's new track "Kamikaze" will make you feel nostalgic.By Alexander Cole
- BeefTyler, The Creator Reacts To Eminem's Diss In New InterviewTyler, The Creator was not fazed by Eminem's diss.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentEminem Is Plotting: "Bad Meets Evil 2," New Album, Or Lord Jamar Diss Track?What is Eminem up to? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Comes Out Of Hiding: "People Think They Want This Problem 'Til They Get It"What is Eminem referring to???By Alex Zidel
- MusicJessie Reyez & 6LACK Perform Sultry Duet "Imported" On "The Late Show"They ditched the frills for their intimate performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyler, The Creator Praises Eminem's "Relapse" On 10 Year AnniversaryTyler, The Creator extends an olive branch to Eminem. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLord Jamar Continues His Tirade Against Eminem: "His Content Is Wack"Lord Jamar hates Eminem's name being brought up in conversations, yet here we are.By Aron A.
- MusicJustin Bieber Calls Out Eminem For Lil Pump & Lil Xan DissesJustin Bieber says he likes Eminem's flow but doesn't agree with his criticism of new rappers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Reaches Deal With WWE For Smackdown Appearance: ReportEminem is also reportedly contributing to the WWE 2K20 soundtrack as part of the deal.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Had The Highest Album Sales In 2018Another dub for Slim Shady.By Aron A.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Issues Reminder To Eminem: "Fuck Rap God"MGK isn't backing down.By Milca P.
- MusicIllaDaProducer Breaks Down Eminem's "Lucky You" & "Kamikaze" RolloutIlla breaks down the song that has him nominated for a Grammy Award.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosEminem Releases "Good Guy" Video With Jessie Reyez"Good Guy" is the latest "Kamikaze" track to get the video treatment.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Earns Grammy Nom For Song Where He Says He "Sold His Soul" For GrammysThis is rather ironic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Shares Trailer For "Good Guys" Music Video Ft. Jessie ReyezEminem's "Good Guy" video drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Reveals "Kamikaze" Black Friday Merch & Glow-In-The-Dark VinylEminem invites fans to ride for the cause. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Announces New "Kamikaze" Merch Line For Black Friday WeekendEminem continues to push "Kamikaze" with a brand new line of merch.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem's "Bodied" Soundtrack Reportedly Dropping This WeekIllaDaProducer confirms that Eminem's "Bodied" soundtrack is set to arrive at the end of the week. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Officially Earns Platinum Status In United StatesEminem's tenth studio album has officially gone platinum.By Alex Zidel