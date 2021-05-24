Eminem certainly doesn't need pop stars to move units, but that hasn't kept Slim from collaborating with them from time to time. Boasting duets with Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Pink, Beyonce, Sia, and more, Em has by and large shifted away from his crossover cuts on recent releases like Kamikaze and both Music To Be Murdered By albums. Still, that hasn't stopped many from imagining a collaboration between Eminem and Post Malone, who has already worked with an impressive repertoire of hip-hop talent.

The narrative was given further credence by White Gold, with whom Em has collaborated on songs like "You Gon Learn" and Zeus." Following the release of Side B, Gold expressed interest in quarterbacking a duet between Posty and Slim, revealing that he had the perfect song for the occasion. "I got some shit man," he teased. "There's one I really want him and Post Malone to do. I have the perfect song for them to be on."

Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Though rumblings surrounding the possibility of an Eminem and Post Malone link-up have been largely quiet, videographer Cole Bennett recently came forward to pour a little bit of gasoline on the fire. During an Instagram story that has since been deleted (captured by SouthPawers), Bennett sparked hype by including both an M&M and a baseball bat adorned with Post Malone's signature barbed-wire pattern, as previously used on his Beerbongs & Bentleys album. In addition, he also shared a "shocked" and "shhh" emoji, which in itself suggests a big surprise en route.

While it's entirely possible that this is all smoke and mirrors, it wouldn't be the first time a Bennett Instagram story has heralded new Eminem music. Between "Godzilla" and "Gnat," the director has become Em's go-to guy for visuals, and given how prolific Slim has been of late, would a new single really be that out of the ordinary?

Check out the evidence for yourself below.

Image via Instagram