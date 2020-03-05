Eminem has always been a commercial juggernaut dating back to his major-label debut in 1999, but somehow the rapper continues to secure platinum plaques over twenty years later. With his latest album Music To Be Murdered By already having gone gold, it seemed inevitable for breakout single, the Juice WRLD-assisted "Godzilla" to follow-suit. What with the ongoing #GODZILLACHALLENGE and all, which has already elicited responses from Biz Markie, Bizzy Bone, and Twista.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This is a new era, and a viral challenge has often proven to be crucial in boosting both sales and longevity. As responses continue to roll in, Chart Data has confirmed that Em and Juice's "Godzilla" is the first record off Music To Be Murdered By to hit that platinum status, clocking in a grand total of one million album-equivalent units. Not bad for a song that has yet to receive a music video, though Em has already confirmed that it's on the way.

At this rate, it won't be long before the RIAA makes the news official, with the next logical step being the album's own platinum ascent. It's crazy to think Slim Shady is still moving units this deep into his career, on a single that found him breaking a Guinness World Record at that. As he once said on "Till I Collapse" all those years ago: "A plaque and platinum status is wack if I'm not the baddest." Given that Em has once again hit a clear stride on Music To Be Murdered By, you've gotta give credit where credit is due. Something tells me this won't be Eminem's final platinum record -- though it might certainly be his fastest.