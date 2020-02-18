Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By, marketed as a soundtrack to be enjoyed while "being done in," has clearly served its purpose. Despite only having been released for about a month, Em's eleventh studio album has yielded him another gold certification for his already expansive collection. The accomplishment was celebrated by his rhyming partner Royce Da 5'9", with whom he worked intimately on songs like "You Gon Learn," "Darkness," "Yah Yah," and "I Will." Taking to Instagram, Royce allowed a single emoji to symbolize the global scope of Em's reach.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For that keeping score, it also serves as a cool milestone for Slim -- Music To Be Murdered By is officially the first record of the new decade to achieve gold certification. Given that the Juice WRLD-assisted "Godzilla" is already tapped to be the album's next single, it wouldn't be surprising to see this one hit platinum before long. As of now, every other Eminem album has gone platinum except for Revival, which has seemingly plateaued at gold, and his cult classic debut Infinite.

Congratulations to Eminem, and much respect to Royce for showing support. Look for his own new album The Allegory to hit this Friday, and keep an eye out for Em's upcoming "Godzilla" video to drop in the imminent future. Are you still bumping Music To Be Murdered By?