Back in August, Young Thug was gifted 100 acres of untouched land in Atlanta by realtor Trey Williams and his manager and 300 Entertainment A&R, Geoff Ogunlesi, for his 30th birthday.

Soon after, Thugger revealed his master plan for the substantial swath of rural acreage.

Gathering building permits soon after receiving the 100 acres, Williams said that the Slime Season rapper wants to build a couple of houses, a waterpark, dirt bike trails and possibly even a campsite, to create his very own "Slime City." However, while Slime City sounds like it's going to have something for everybody, it's going to obviously take a ton of electricity to get everything up and running, and even more to maintain that over time.

Enter, Elon Musk.

On October 19, just four days after releasing his second studio album, PUNK, Young Thug reached out to Musk via Twitter, and asked the current richest man in the world for his assistance in making Slime City solar-powered, writing "I wanna make Slime City solar powered wya @elonmusk."

Musk, who recently separated from longtime girlfriend, Grimes, didn't respond directly on Twitter, but according to an Instagram post from ourgenerationmusic, the Tesla CEO seemingly agreed to help with the Slime City power problem, writing "Talk to me in private," on Young Thug's Facebook page.

Whether or not the two pioneers of their respective fields will actually link up to work on Slime City is yet to be seen, but with the PUNK rapper's recent comments in a Complex interview that he is bigger than the president of the United States and that he really wants to rule the world, it would not come as any sort of surprise if some sort of collaboration happens somewhere down the road.

