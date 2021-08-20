Slime City
- Pop CultureElon Musk Responds To Young Thug's Request For Help With Slime CityThe richest man in the world told Thugger they would get in touch. By Taylor McCloud
- TechYoung Thug Asks Elon Musk To Help Him Build Slime CityYoung Thug reaches out to Elon Musk to help him install solar power in Slime City.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Starts Planning & Gathering Permits For Homes & Waterpark In Slime CityThugger gives back to the community. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicYoung Thug Is Building His Own Slime CityYoung Thug has secured 100 acres of land in Atlanta, and he's officially set to build his own Slime City.By Alex Zidel