Young Thug is a man of the community. Thugger is building Slime City, which will be his own little piece of land. The rapper was gifted 100 acres of land for his 30th birthday thanks to his manager Geoff Ogunlesi. According to TMZ, Young Thug has already started to work on securing permits for Slime City.

Atlanta realtor Trey Williams says Thugger has plans to build some very nice homes, a waterpark, and possibly a campsite as well. The land will also be host to Slime Fest once it's completed. For the fans who love dirt biking and off-roading, Thugger plans on building some dirt bike trails. It really sounds like a wonderland for all types of people.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Trey also revealed that Thugger already has engineers and architects on deck working on the blueprints. Production is really just waiting on permits to be cleared. With the pandemic slowing down the production of several important construction items, and Thugger still working on getting permits, it may be a little while before we see Slime City come to fruition. Who is excited to turn up in Slime City?

