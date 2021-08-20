Young Thug is seemingly following in the footsteps of Akon, who is presently developing two multi-billion-dollar cities in Africa. Thug's realtor broke the news that the rapper secured over one hundred acres of land in Atlanta, Georgia, and he's apparently set to build his own Slime City.

According to Trey Williams, Thug's go-to real estate agent, his manager worked directly with him to secretly scoop up a hundred acres of land for the rapper's thirtieth birthday.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1," wrote Williams on Instagram, sharing a video of Thug pulling up in his brand-new pink Bentley, which was gifted to him by Gunna. "His manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down [100] Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money! Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done!!"

This tops off a birthday to remember for Jeffery, who released his brand new single "Tick Tock" today. He's currently building up anticipation for his new album Punk, for which he started the rollout a few weeks ago. This week, the rapper celebrated his birthday, receiving lavish gifts from Lil Baby, T.I., Gunna, Unfoonk, Karlae, and many more.



Gary Miller/Getty Images

Take a look at the early stages of Slime City in the videos below, and be sure to read our new article here, which includes interviews with twelve of the artists signed to Young Thug's YSL Records: Young Thug's YSL Records: From Blood Relatives To Life-Long Friends & More.