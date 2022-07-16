Ellie Goulding Links With Big Sean For "Easy Lover" Single

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding is ready to kick off a new era in her musical career, and she's doing so today with the help of Big Sean, who appears on her latest single, "Easy Lover."

The track finds the "Lights" hitmaker singing over a synthy, dance-pop track that's sure to be heard on radio waves all across the country this summer. "Easy, lover / Keep it cool on me / Don't be cruel to me," Goulding's signature soft but strong voice sings.

When Sean delivers his verse later on, he brings his usual clever wordplay, spitting, "I’m hung up on the pictures that you send me / made a gallery / The captions be about me / but no @ing me."

When he's not hitting the studio with Goulding, you can find the "Mercy" rapper celebrating the impending arrival of his first child with Jhené Aiko – read more about that here, and stream "Easy Lover" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I see the fire in your eyes, that mean we still a match

You think you better off without me but it isn't fact

Okay, you mad at me, I had to man up, you know I changed a whole mentality

I'm hung up on the pictures that you send me, made a gallery

The captions be about me but not @ing me

Don't understand these type of things

Don't understand these type of games