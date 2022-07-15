Rihanna's maternity reign may be over, but it seems Jhené Aiko is ready to step up and take her place with endless baby bump serves in the most stylish outfits this summer.

This time last month, rumours began swirling online that the TWENTY88 collaborators were expecting their first child together after a fan had spotted the R&B vocalist sporting a baby bump while shopping at Whole Foods. For a few weeks, we remained in limbo as no confirmation was given, but at the start of July they stepped out in Beverly Hills with Aiko sporting a skintight dress showing off their impending arrival.





After the exciting news began making rounds online, Sean Don hopped on his Instagram Story to update his followers. "Whole new motivation for real!" he wrote.

"Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you. Can't wait to be a dad."

For her part, the Chilombo songstress shared ethereal nude maternity photos to her own feed earlier today (July 15) that find her posing with her hands around her bump, golden light shining across her body as she's enveloped in a blue orb that resembles the cosmos.





In the comment section, her long-time boyfriend once again expressed his excitement at their future life together. "Thank you. Can't wait!" Big Sean wrote to his partner with sparkle and loving emojis. "Thank you," she responded back with similar symbols.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Aiko is already a mother of one (13-year-old Namiko Love Browner) who she shares with R&B singer O'Ryan who, funnily enough, has been trending online due to his own nudes leaking and going viral – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.