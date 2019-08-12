Eddie Murphy is a beloved actor who released some of the most memorable films from the 80s to 90s. We're talking Coming To America, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle and endless more. Eddie's been keeping a low radar lately with recent reports of him in talks to land a $70 million Netflix gig, alongside his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee appearance.

While we wait on more news surrounding Eddie's anticipated return to stand-up comedy, we've been blessed with the first official trailer for his upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name. The film is based on the true story of “Godfather of Rap” AKA Rudy Ray Moore who went from being a comic to changing the film game since introducing his blaxploitation character Dolemite in the 1970s.



Kris Connor/Getty Images

The movie is directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and features Tituss Burgess, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, and Wesley Snipes.

"I would say that the joy of my life has been this new working relationship with Eddie," Craig told Entertainment Weekly. "I think he’s a true artist, as much as I know some people would go, “What? He’s a comedian, he’s an actor.” Once you say “action,” a fully formed character is coming out."

Peep the trailer below and catch the movie on Netflix this fall.